Yanamala dares YSRCP to accept Naidu’s challenge

‘Growing unpopularity catches ruling party on the back foot’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has dared the YSRCP leaders to accept the challenge thrown by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the three capitals issue.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and the MLAs were apprehensive about facing the elections because of the “growing unpopularity” against the government.

“Right from day one, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been adopting destructive policies. It is ridiculous on the part of the government to talking about comprehensive development of all the regions while taking all steps to kill Amaravati. Overall development of the State can be achieved with Amaravati as the capital,” he said.

‘People cheated’

Stating that there was no development in the Rayalaseema region in the last one year, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Chief Minister was cheating the people of the region by promising to make Kurnool the Judicial capital.

“In fact, it is not in the hands of the State government. The High Court was established in Amaravati only after an order was issued by the President in consultation with the Supreme Court,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu observed.

“Muhammad Bin Tughlaq had shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and back. It ultimately led to the collapse of the Tughlaq dynasty. Similar fate awaits Andhra Pradesh. If people do not protect the State from the present threat, the future is going to be bleak, and A.P. will suffer serious financial setbacks,” the TDP leader added.