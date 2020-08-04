Yanamala dares YSRCP to accept Naidu’s challenge

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has dared the YSRCP leaders to accept the challenge thrown by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the three capitals issue.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and the MLAs were apprehensive about facing the elections because of the “growing unpopularity” against the government.
“Right from day one, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been adopting destructive policies. It is ridiculous on the part of the government to talking about comprehensive development of all the regions while taking all steps to kill Amaravati. Overall development of the State can be achieved with Amaravati as the capital,” he said.
‘People cheated’
Stating that there was no development in the Rayalaseema region in the last one year, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the Chief Minister was cheating the people of the region by promising to make Kurnool the Judicial capital.
“In fact, it is not in the hands of the State government. The High Court was established in Amaravati only after an order was issued by the President in consultation with the Supreme Court,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu observed.
“Muhammad Bin Tughlaq had shifted his capital from Delhi to Daulatabad and back. It ultimately led to the collapse of the Tughlaq dynasty. Similar fate awaits Andhra Pradesh. If people do not protect the State from the present threat, the future is going to be bleak, and A.P. will suffer serious financial setbacks,” the TDP leader added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath