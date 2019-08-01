Yanamala asks Jagan to clear the air on Vanpic case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu found fault with the YSRCP leaders for urging the Central government to come to the rescue of Nimmagadda Prasad, an accused in the Vanpic scam investigated by the CBI and now pending in a designated court.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Ras Al Khaimah filed a case against Mr. Prasad. Interpol issued a red corner notice, and he was arrested in Serbia. A team of YSRCP MPs met External Affairs Minister S. Jaisankar within 24 hours of Mr. Prasad’s arrest, he added.

It was enough to understand how close Mr. Prasad was to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Enforcement Directorate seized the properties of Mr. Jagan and Mr. Prasad in the same case.

“What were the contents of the petition given by the team to the External Affairs Minister? Why is the YSRCP particular about saving an accused? he asked.

Mr. Jagan should respond to the arrest of Mr. Prasad and clear the air on the Vanpic case. The Chief Minister should make public his business deals with Mr. Prasad, the TDP leader said.

At a time when Mr. Jagan was boasting of corruption-free governance, his close associate Mr. Prasad was arrested abroad. The YSRCP leaders say they are committed to the welfare of the poor and development of the State, but they are worried more about the release of accused, corruption cases and seized properties, he added.