Yanamala alleges large-scale irregularities in voters’ list for MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh

December 11, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on December 11 (Sunday) accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders of resorting to malpractice in the run-up to the elections to the graduates’ constituencies of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged anomalies in the draft voters’ list on an ‘enormous scale’. “There are cases of same person’s name being registered two or three times. The names of people who have studied up to the 10 th grade or Intermediate have also been enrolled in the voters’ list,” alleged the TDP leader.

Alleging that targets had been set for the Ministers, YSRCP MLAs and volunteers for ‘enrolment’ of their supporters as voters, Mr. Ramakrishnudu urged the officials concerned to prevent such manipulations and act stringently against those resorting to such malpractice.

“Nearly 10,000 ineligible voters have been enrolled in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Graduates’ constituencies. Similar is the situation in Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor segments,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu made an appeal to the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that names of more than 50,000 ‘bogus voters’ were deleted from the electoral roll and the role of the ruling party volunteers in the poll process was prevented.