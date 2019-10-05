Andhra Pradesh's Yadiki village inundated for second time in 10 days

All colonies in Yadiki village of Anantapur district were under three-foot deep water on Thursday night as rain continued till Friday morning. This was the second time in the last 10 days, the villages in Yadiki mandal were flooded. Rescue operations were launched immediately. According to residents, there was more damage to the cotton and chilli crops this time.

Breach yet to be plugged

The Gadekallu Uppu Vanka was overflowing while the breach developed in the Yadiki tank on September September 24 is yet to be plugged. Adding to it, the 95 mm of rain recorded in the mandal on Thursday night led to inundation of five colonies. The police personnel, revenue officials and supporters of Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy came to the rescue of the villagers.

According to India Meteorology Department (IMD), the south-west monsoon remains normal on Rayalaseema. Under the influence of it, heavy rains lashed the northern and eastern parts of Anantapur district, causing flooding of Uravakonda, Guntakal and Tadipatri constituencies.

Rain meter

Since June 1, the district has received 365.3 mm of precipitation when compared to the average of of 368 mm, recording a deficit of 0.7%. However, 32.5 mm of rain has been recorded in this month till date when compared to the normal of 29.6 mm, registering 9.8% excess. On Thursday 78.4 mm of rain was recorded in Peddavadaguru, followed by Gudibanda (74.4 mm) and Pamidi (70.4 mm) . As many as 12 mandals in the district recorded above 20 mm of rain on Thursday night.

The MLA, along with the revenue and police officials, held a meeting on how to deal with the situation. “The repair of the breach developed in Yadiki tank is under way on a war footing,” Yadiki Tahsildar said.