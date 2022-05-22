Yadava Mahasabha demands women’s reservation bill with OBC sub-quota  

It also seeks caste census to determine the benefit each community deserves

Leaders at the State convention of the All India Yadava Mahasabha, in Tirupati on Sunday.

All India Yadava Mahasabha (AIYM) has demanded introduction of women’s reservation bill with OBC sub-quota in Parliament at the earliest.

Member of Parliament Shyam Singh Yadav, who is also AIYM vice-president, made the demand while participating in its Andhra Pradesh State convention held in Tirupati on Sunday.

He said the Mahasabha, along with other BC communities, would take up the movement in every district headquarters to bring pressure on the government.

National youth wing coordinator Y.S. Yadav recalled that the community had thousands of votes in the State. AIYM national vice-president Somprakash Yadav said the Mahasabha would be strengthened in Andhra Pradesh.

The convention resolved to demand caste census to determine the quantum of benefit that a community deserved, in tune with its numerical strength.