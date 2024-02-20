GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yadava community begins 36-hour protest seeking political justice

February 20, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika leaders staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika leaders staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

 

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika State president B. Sai Kiran Yadav, on Tuesday, asked all political parties to clear their stand on the allocation of MP and MLA seats for the community which could not get political opportunities in the last five decades. The federation launched a 36-hour agitation at Jyotirao Phule’s statue near the Collector’s office, seeking political justice. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kiran said that there was no response from major political parties such as YSRCP, TDP and BJP even after staging protests in their respective offices. The association’s State vice-president Padala Ganesh Yadav said that the community leaders were unable to get seats despite the Yadava community having a 3.5 lakh population in Vizianagaram district. AP Backward Classes Association leaders Muddada Madhu, Golagani Ramesh Yadav, G.K. Yadav and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.