Yadava community begins 36-hour protest seeking political justice

February 20, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANGARAM

Yadava Sanghala Ikya Vedika State president B. Sai Kiran Yadav, on Tuesday, asked all political parties to clear their stand on the allocation of MP and MLA seats for the community which could not get political opportunities in the last five decades. The federation launched a 36-hour agitation at Jyotirao Phule’s statue near the Collector’s office, seeking political justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kiran said that there was no response from major political parties such as YSRCP, TDP and BJP even after staging protests in their respective offices. The association’s State vice-president Padala Ganesh Yadav said that the community leaders were unable to get seats despite the Yadava community having a 3.5 lakh population in Vizianagaram district. AP Backward Classes Association leaders Muddada Madhu, Golagani Ramesh Yadav, G.K. Yadav and others were present.