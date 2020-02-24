WWF State-level wildlife quiz today

VIJAYAWADA

24 February 2020 00:50 IST

Miss Earth India Tejaswini Manogna to be the quiz master

The World Wide Fund-India’s Hyderabad chapter is organising Vana Vigyana Vinoda, a wildlife quiz in Telugu for the students of tribal schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Tribal Welfare and Forest Departments of the two States.

As a first step, teachers attended orientation sessions to know about the objective of the quiz. A school-level round was conducted to select top three students who represented their respective institutions in the district-level competition. One team each was selected from five agency areas which have qualified to participate in a State-level contest, scheduled to be held at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on Monday (February 24).

A total of 9,000 students from 118 schools in tribal areas have participated in the event.

Advertising

Advertising

The final round at CCVA will be held from 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Actor Sai Kumar will conduct the first round of the quiz while Tejaswini Manogna, Miss Earth India 2019, will be the quiz master.

The event is being conducted with the support extended by the State Bank of India, Srinivasa Farms, Efftronics, Malaxmi Group, Valluripalli Foundation, Maple Soft, Clove Technologies and a few individuals.