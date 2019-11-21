‘Wrongdoers will not be spared’

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday took exception to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu allegedly issuing threats to the police and accusing them of booking cases against party leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said people were laughing at Mr. Naidu for being “arrogant” even after losing power.

Dig at Yanamala

The YSRCP government was neutral in its governance and would not hesitate to initiate action against the wrongdoers, regardless of their party affiliation, he said. Mr. Naidu, during his tenure, had weakened the police department, and was now unable to digest the fact that the police was taking an upright stand without any bias, Mr. Srikanth Reddy said. Stating that a rowdy-sheet had been opened against Mr. Prabhakar for allegedly committing atrocities against Dalits and weaker sections, he criticised former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for supporting Mr. Prabhakar.

The Opposition leader was adopting double standards on the issue of medium of instruction in the government schools, Mr. Srikanth Reddy alleged.

Claiming that in its six-month-rule, the YSRCP government had introduced a series of programmes for the welfare of the poorer sections of society, he said the TDP leader should realise that his party had lost its hold not only in A.P. but also in Telangana. The TDP would be wiped out in A.P. soon, he added.