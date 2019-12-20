Wrong to attribute motives on three Capitals, says Ambati

Terming the Amaravati Capital city project as a big scandal, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement on three Capital cities is being wrongly construed as meant to build as many new cities.

Instead, what the Chief Minister had suggested was that the three wings of the government, namely the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, would function from Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, he told the media at the party central office near here on Thursday.

Obviously, TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attributed motives to the concept of decentralisation of administration, which was aimed at ensuring balanced development of all the regions, the MLA observed.

Mr. Rambabu said that Mr. Naidu would oppose whatever the ruling party does and he would apparently not appreciate Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of having three functional capitals instead of a single mega city.

In fact, the model of development mooted should have been followed in the State soon after bifurcation, he added.

The MLA alleged that over 4,000 acres in Amaravati had been purchased by fictitious entities and individuals during the TDP regime after the capital announcement was made by Mr. Naidu.

Besides, assigned lands were bought and transferred in blatant violation of the A.P. Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977, he alleged.

Assurance to farmers

Mr. Rambabu assured the farmers who gave their lands under the pooling scheme for constructing Amaravati that the government would address their concerns, and asserted that it would not do injustice to any region.

He further said that all those involved in insider trading would be eventually exposed, and there was enough time for it, and that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan was implementing the TDP’s agenda.