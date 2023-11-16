ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wrong policies’ ruined economy of Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader

November 16, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan addressing the TDP-Jana Sena Party coordination meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP leader Kondru Muralimohan on November 15 accused the YSRCP government of ruining the economy of Andhra Pradesh with its ‘wrong priorities’.

Participating in the TDP-JSP’s coordination meeting held at Rajam, he said that the State’s debt had escalated up to ₹10 lakh crore as the government had failed to create wealth which was needed for the real development of the State.

He said that the ‘so-called welfare schemes’ introduced by the YSRCP government would not benefit the common people as the people were being forced to pay extra taxes, power charges, RTC fares. JSP leader Yenni Raju said that people of all sections of the society were not happy with policies of the government.

