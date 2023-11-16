HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Wrong policies’ ruined economy of Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP leader

November 16, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan addressing the TDP-Jana Sena Party coordination meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

Former Minister Kondru Muralimohan addressing the TDP-Jana Sena Party coordination meeting at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP leader Kondru Muralimohan on November 15 accused the YSRCP government of ruining the economy of Andhra Pradesh with its ‘wrong priorities’.

Participating in the TDP-JSP’s coordination meeting held at Rajam, he said that the State’s debt had escalated up to ₹10 lakh crore as the government had failed to create wealth which was needed for the real development of the State.

He said that the ‘so-called welfare schemes’ introduced by the YSRCP government would not benefit the common people as the people were being forced to pay extra taxes, power charges, RTC fares. JSP leader Yenni Raju said that people of all sections of the society were not happy with policies of the government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.