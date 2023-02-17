Written test for SI selection in Andhra Pradesh on February 19

February 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Preliminary test for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in various categories will be conducted across the State on February 19 (Sunday), said State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Friday.

Candidates have been advised to verify their examination centres a day before the test. The exam will begin at 9 a.m. for first paper and at 1.30 p.m. for the second. Late comers will not be allowed into the hall.

Aspirants should bring their Aadhar, PAN, driving license, voter ID card or any other ID card (original), along with their hall tickets. No electronic gadgets will be allowed into the examination hall. “No facility will be arranged for storing mobile phones or any other equipment at the examination centres,” said SLPRB officials in a press release.