ADVERTISEMENT

Written test for SI selection in Andhra Pradesh on February 19

February 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Preliminary test for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in various categories will be conducted across the State on February 19 (Sunday), said State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on Friday.

Candidates have been advised to verify their examination centres a day before the test. The exam will begin at 9 a.m. for first paper and at 1.30 p.m. for the second. Late comers will not be allowed into the hall.

Aspirants should bring their Aadhar, PAN, driving license, voter ID card or any other ID card (original), along with their hall tickets. No electronic gadgets will be allowed into the examination hall. “No facility will be arranged for storing mobile phones or any other equipment at the examination centres,” said SLPRB officials in a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US