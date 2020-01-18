Writers take up cudgels for Amaravati ryots at conference

Speakers at the Telugu writers’ conference organised by the Prakasam District Writers’ Association have decided to take up cudgels for the Amaravati farmers who had sacrificed their fertile land for the State capital.

Taking part in the ‘Sahitya Sadassu’, they felt it was the responsibility of poets and novelists to tell to the world the plight of farmers. Chairing the session, noted poet M.V. Rami Reddy said there was a dearth of stories on farmers’ lives and that more need to be penned to bring into limelight their problems.

The present generation of writers should take a cue from great Prakasam writers like Nagabhairava, B.Hanuma Reddy, Beeram Sundara Rao, Katragadda and pen poems on the life, language and culture of farmers, he said.

Kavi Sammelan

It was unfortunate that inventions made in other fields got due recognition but not the farmers’ persistent toil to ensure food security for the nation, the speakers said, adding that a farmer’s failure to know her/his strength had been misused by traders and those in power.

Poets Pasuri Annapurna, Veluri Sudharani, Palaparti Jyothishmati Simhadri Vani, Pentyala Gayatri, Annu Vijayakumari penned thought-provoking poems during ‘Kavi Sammelan’ organised on the occasion.