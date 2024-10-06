GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Writers, poets urge government to come out with a permanent solution for Uddanam kidney problems

Published - October 06, 2024 06:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kuppam Dravidian University former vixe-chancellor K.V. Chalam and others releasing the ‘Uddanam-Kidney Vishadalu’ book, at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Kuppam Dravidian University former vice-chancellor K.S. Chalam on Sunday urged the government to come out with an action plan to find a permanent solution for the Uddanam kidney problems. He released ‘Uddanam-Kidney Vishadalu’, a book compiled by Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Bhasha Janapada Kalapetham founder Badri Kurmarao in a function organised at Palasa in Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as fifty writers and poets penned poems and stories, explaining the poor condition of thousands of patients in Uddanam region. Kalingaseema Sahitya Samastha president Sannasetti Rajasekhar, who chaired the meeting, hoped that the government would respond as academicians and intellectuals had responded to the critical issue.

Mr. Kurma Rao said that thousands of people had died in the last four decades as the efforts of the previous governments’ did not match with the ground-level situations. Palasa-Kasibugga Municipal Chairman Balla Giribabu, doctors and others were present at the conference.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

