Writers, poets seek permanent solution to kidney-related woes in Uddanam region

As many as 35 writers and poets, including former MP D.V.G. Sankara Rao, Uttarandhra Abhivriddhivedika general secretary A. Ajasarma, Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Bhasha Janapada Kalapeetham founder-president Badri Kurmarao and others urged the government to find a permanent solution to the kidney-related problems of people in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, as thousands were facing untold miseries due to the impact of the dreaded disease.

They wrote poems such as Navvu Marichina Nela, Kidney Kinuka, Vontari Dukhhalu, Edagosha, Naa Pacchhani Palle, Mutragandalu, Jalame Garalamai and others explaining the plight of patients, while also seeking the government’s immediate attention.

Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Bhasha Janapada Kalapeetham founder Badrikurma Rao, who hails from Rangoi village of Palasa constituency in Srikakulam district, compiled those poems and stories and published a book named ‘Uddanam Kidney Vishadalu’.

The book would soon be released in Palasa and Srikakualm towns, in the presence of public representatives. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kurmarao hoped that the initiative of poets and writers would ensure a logical conclusion for the problem of the region.