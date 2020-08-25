Writer Kaluvakolanu dead

Kaluvakolanu Sadananda, renowned novelist and the first generation literary personality from the Rayalaseema region, passed away at his hometown of Pakala in Chittoor district on Tuesday. He was 81.
It was in the same railway town of Pakala that he was born in 1939, from where he grew to carve a niche for himself in the arenas of novel, prose and poetry. These apart, he was also known to the Telugu people as a painter and a cartoonist. ‘Raktha yagnam’, ‘Pairugali’, ‘Navve pedavulu yedche kallu’ were some of his famous compilations.
Similarly, he shot to fame through his novels ‘Gadida brathukulu’, ‘Gandaragolam’ and ‘Bangaru mama’.
“Sadananda strikes the right chord in taking the message across. He writes not only in a subtle and artistic manner laced with satire, but also in a style that is easily understandable to his target audience,” recalls veteran journalist A. Raghava Sarma, while paying tributes to him.
Sadananda had also served as a teacher and received the ‘Best teacher award’ from the Union government for the year 1992. Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh State government presented him the Sahitya Akademi award. He was also known in literary circles as ‘Bala kathala thathayya’ (grandfather of storytelling) in view of his contribution to children’s literature.
His demise came at a time when both of his sons are under treatment for COVID-19.
