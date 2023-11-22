ADVERTISEMENT

Writ petition to SC seeks barrage in place of bridge across Krishna river

November 22, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the Government for construction of a barrage at the proposed site of the cable bridge across the Krishna river.

SC Advocate-on-Record D. Sivarami Reddy filed the writ petition, highlight that the construction of barrage would also address the drinking and irrigation water needs of the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

The bridge was proposed to be constructed between Somasila in Telangana and Sangameswaram in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, for which the Union Government agreed to allot ₹1082 crore.

While the Centre proposed a bridge to render it a tourist spot, the State was not keen on a bridge cum barrage, as demanded by the political parties in A.P. to simultaneously address the drought issue.

