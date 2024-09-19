GIFT a SubscriptionGift
WRD officials salvage one boat from Prakasam Barrage

Published - September 19, 2024 04:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Workers engaged in salvaging the boats stuck at the gates of Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Workers engaged in salvaging the boats stuck at the gates of Prakasam Barrage, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials could salvage one of the three boats stuck at the gates of the Prakasam Barrage on Wednesday.

The officials were making efforts to remove the second boat as well. The third boat had sunk in the waters.

The officials were trying to change the direction of the second boat. It was not possible to remove the boat unless its direction was changed. But it become a big task, they said.

Four boats drifted from an unknown place upstream the barrage and hit the gate in the first week. The barrage received the highest flood, and the boats drifted towards it. The counterweight of Gate 69 broke into two.

For the last nine days, the officials had been trying to remove the boats. They entrusted the job to Beckham Infra, Hyderabad. The metal and concrete filling works at the site were progressing rapidly.

