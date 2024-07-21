WRD discharges 13,500 cusecs of flood waters from Prakasam Barrage

The Water Resources Department (WRD) discharged 13,500 cusecs of flood water from the Prakasam Barrage, constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada, into the sea on Sunday. 1,500 cusecs was also released into irrigation canals.

According to WRD officials, as much as 15,000 cusecs of flood waters reached the barrage by Sunday. The authorities lifted 17 barrage gates, each by a height of 1 foot to discharge the flood waters. This is the second consecutive day that the WRD released flood waters from the barrage. On Saturday, the irrigation authorities released around 7,000 cusecs.

Irrigation officials said that the flood water has been coming from the Munneru, Paleru, Vyra, Kattaleru, Keesara and other local catchments. In the upper catchment, heavy rainfall was recorded in the last few days, as a result of which, many tributaries and streams received more rainwater.

