GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WRD discharges 13,500 cusecs of flood waters from Prakasam Barrage

According to officials, as much as 15,000 cusecs of flood waters reached the barrage by Sunday

Published - July 21, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A view of the gates of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Water Resources Department (WRD) discharged 13,500 cusecs of flood water from the Prakasam Barrage, constructed across river Krishna in Vijayawada, into the sea on Sunday. 1,500 cusecs was also released into irrigation canals.

According to WRD officials, as much as 15,000 cusecs of flood waters reached the barrage by Sunday. The authorities lifted 17 barrage gates, each by a height of 1 foot to discharge the flood waters. This is the second consecutive day that the WRD released flood waters from the barrage. On Saturday, the irrigation authorities released around 7,000 cusecs.

Irrigation officials said that the flood water has been coming from the Munneru, Paleru, Vyra, Kattaleru, Keesara and other local catchments. In the upper catchment, heavy rainfall was recorded in the last few days, as a result of which, many tributaries and streams received more rainwater.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.