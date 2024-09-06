ADVERTISEMENT

WRD complains to police on Prakasam Barrage boat incident

Published - September 06, 2024 11:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials on Friday complained to the One Town police about the boats which had drifted from an unknown place and hit the gates of the Prakasam Barrage on September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint, the officials informed the police that four boats hit the gates. They also said that the counterweight of gate 69 was damaged in the incident. They wanted the police to investigate the matter and find out details of the owners of the boats. So far, none has claimed ownership of the boats, they told the police. 

The complaint assumes significance in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing doubts of possible sabotage. APCC president Y.S. Sharmila also expressed similar views.

The boats drifted away towards the Barrage from upstream on Monday (September 2) and a boat hit gate 69 damaging the counterweight. Of the five, one boat washed away downstream in the flood waters, while three could be seen. It is learnt that another boat is lying beneath the gates. Two boats were lying between 67, 68 and  69 gates, obstructing the free flow of floodwater.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US