WRD complains to police on Prakasam Barrage boat incident

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials on Friday complained to the One Town police about the boats which had drifted from an unknown place and hit the gates of the Prakasam Barrage on September 2.

In the complaint, the officials informed the police that four boats hit the gates. They also said that the counterweight of gate 69 was damaged in the incident. They wanted the police to investigate the matter and find out details of the owners of the boats. So far, none has claimed ownership of the boats, they told the police.

The complaint assumes significance in the wake of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressing doubts of possible sabotage. APCC president Y.S. Sharmila also expressed similar views.

The boats drifted away towards the Barrage from upstream on Monday (September 2) and a boat hit gate 69 damaging the counterweight. Of the five, one boat washed away downstream in the flood waters, while three could be seen. It is learnt that another boat is lying beneath the gates. Two boats were lying between 67, 68 and 69 gates, obstructing the free flow of floodwater.