Worst of the summer this year is likely over in Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

After a series of heatwaves, people in Andhra Pradesh can heave a sigh of relief as the worst of the summer this year is likely over if the current weather is of any indication. Many parts of the State received rain on May 7 (Tuesday).

“Isolated places across the State may continue to receive rain for the next 10 days. As per the weather indications, we think the maximum temperatures will gradually drop, though by 2 degrees or 3 degrees Celsius, from now unless there is a dry spell in case of which the temperatures may shoot up again,” said S. Karunasagar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

“The State may not see more than four heatwaves from now,” he added.

The State saw eight heatwaves in April as per the data from the IMD. “Rayalaseema witnessed heatwaves continuously for 10 days. Except for 2023 when a similar weather pattern was seen, it is rare in the history of the region,” he said, adding that extreme heat led to the convection process.

The highest maximum temperature so far was recorded in Nandyal where the mercury went up to 46.3 degrees Celsius for four consecutive days, he said.

However, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, Nandyala put the the highest maximum temperature recorded in Nandyala district at 47.7 degrees Celsius. It was recorded at Gospadu on May 4. On the same day, Ardhaveedu in Prakasam district recorded 47.3 degrees Celsius and Kamalapuram in Kadapa district recorded 47.2 degrees Celsius as per the APSDMA.

On May 7, many parts of the State received rain, putting an end to the unrelenting heat spell. As per the latest bulletin of the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, a maximum of 124.5 mm rain was recorded in Vemagiri of East Godavari district between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 7 (Tuesday), followed by Mandapeta in Konaseema district (120.75 mm). However, Rayalaseema and a few places in the North Coastal Andhra Pradesh did not receive rain.

As per the IMD, a trough or wind discontinuity is running from east Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu across Telangana and interior Karnataka, extending up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level, leading to rain in the State.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and gusty wind, is likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema for the next three days, said the IMD.

