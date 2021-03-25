World TB Day observed in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

25 March 2021 00:43 IST

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that only a thorough examination of every person with symptoms of tuberculosis can lead to the eradication of the disease.

Mr. Bhaskar, along with other officials, observed World Tuberculosis Day at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhaskar said that the Central and State government have set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. He said people suffering from TB should take medicines prescribed by the doctors without fail for six months for a complete cure.

He said the government will provide free diagnosis, treatment, medicines and also provide ₹500 fund per month to those suffering from TB.

Mr. Bhaskar released masks with slogans creating awareness on TB. Health and Family Welfare Joint Director T. Rama Rao, Ayush Commissioner Vinod Kumar, Public Health and Family Welfare director Geetha Prasadini and others were present.