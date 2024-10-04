World Space Week starts today at Bhimavaram

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota, will conduct the World Space Week at Vishnu School campus in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district from October 5 (Saturday). The Space Week will be held for two days and theme of event will be Space and Climate Change.

The Department of Space will conduct the exhibition of its journey, apart from lectures by the experts and scientists, followed by an interaction with the experts. West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi will inaugurate the Space Week.

