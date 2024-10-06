GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Space Week: students in Bhivamaram told to draw inspiration from ISRO’s history

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Ch. Nagarani and ISRO scientists during the World Space Week celebrations in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Sunday.

District Collector Ch. Nagarani and ISRO scientists during the World Space Week celebrations in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district on Sunday.

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Sunday appealed to students to draw inspiration from the glorious history of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and develop an interest toward space science.

Ms. Nagarani interacted with the students at the ongoing three-day Word Space Week celebrations, organised by ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at Vishnu School in Bhimavaram town. “The ISRO satellites are helping the country in preparing policies to tackle various challenges in the fields of climate, agriculture and geology and weather,” stated Ms. Nagarani.

The Collector on Sunday inaugurated the exhibition on ISRO’s space programmes and missions. SDSC-SHAR deputy director T.S. Raghuram said that the country was proud of ISRO’s achievements. SDSC-SHAR general manager P. Edukondalu, Vishnu School principal Bindu and other officials were present.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.