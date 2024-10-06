World Space Week: students in Bhivamaram told to draw inspiration from ISRO’s history

West Godavari District Collector Ch. Nagarani on Sunday appealed to students to draw inspiration from the glorious history of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and develop an interest toward space science.

Ms. Nagarani interacted with the students at the ongoing three-day Word Space Week celebrations, organised by ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at Vishnu School in Bhimavaram town. “The ISRO satellites are helping the country in preparing policies to tackle various challenges in the fields of climate, agriculture and geology and weather,” stated Ms. Nagarani.

The Collector on Sunday inaugurated the exhibition on ISRO’s space programmes and missions. SDSC-SHAR deputy director T.S. Raghuram said that the country was proud of ISRO’s achievements. SDSC-SHAR general manager P. Edukondalu, Vishnu School principal Bindu and other officials were present.