World Space Week celebrations begin

Students checking out models of ISRO rockets at Avanthi College of Engineering at Tagarapuvalasa on Wednesday.

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology and Satish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO-Sriharikota jointly began the two-day World Space Week celebrations with the theme ‘The Moon — Gateway to the Stars’ at Tagarapuvalasa on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by ISRO Director Simbhu Prasad.

Mr. Prasad spoke about the importance of World Space Week and India’s outstanding progress in space research.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao and ISRO Deputy Director G. Grahadurai addressed the gathering. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the vision of the college, of which he is also the chairman, was to excel in all disciplines. An exhibition of prototypes and a photo gallery attracted visitors. Avanthi Group general secretary M. Priyanka, managing director I. Shravan Kumar, directors A. Chandrasekhar, Chandu Subba Rao and S. Raghava Rao attended.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 7:43:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/world-space-week-celebrations-begin/article29630547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

