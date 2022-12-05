World Soil Day 2022: Crucial to protect soil health, say Agriculture college professors

December 05, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural College, Naira, on December 5 (Monday), held ‘World Soil Day’ programme to raise awareness among the students about the importance of healthy soils and soil fertility.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean D. Srinivas said that people would be able lead a healthy life when the soils are protected from contamination.

College professor Peddinti Gurumurthy said that concerted efforts and uniform policy on soil health recommending less usage of fertilizers would benefit farmers.

Dr. Srinivas said that indiscriminate usage of fertilisers, pests and contamination water were effecting soil’s health and urged the professors and students to train farmers on ways to protect soil health and promote soil fertility. He released a book on soil health and distributed prizes for the winners of essay writing competitions.

Faculty members D. Chinnam Naidu, P. Upendra, Umamaheswara Rao and others were present.