  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Match underway

World Soil Day 2022: Crucial to protect soil health, say Agriculture college professors

December 05, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srinivasa Rao K 9774
Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural College, Naira, Associate Dean D. Srinivas releasing a book on soil health in Srikakulam on Monday.

Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural College, Naira, Associate Dean D. Srinivas releasing a book on soil health in Srikakulam on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural College, Naira, on December 5 (Monday), held ‘World Soil Day’ programme to raise awareness among the students about the importance of healthy soils and soil fertility.

Speaking on the occasion, Associate Dean D. Srinivas said that people would be able lead a healthy life when the soils are protected from contamination.

College professor Peddinti Gurumurthy said that concerted efforts and uniform policy on soil health recommending less usage of fertilizers would benefit farmers.

Dr. Srinivas said that indiscriminate usage of fertilisers, pests and contamination water were effecting soil’s health and urged the professors and students to train farmers on ways to protect soil health and promote soil fertility. He released a book on soil health and distributed prizes for the winners of essay writing competitions.

Faculty members D. Chinnam Naidu, P. Upendra, Umamaheswara Rao and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.