World Organ Donation Day: 20 pledge their bodies

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 August 2020 23:18 IST

Twenty persons pledged to donate their bodies after their death, on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Thursday.

They handed over their consent letters to Comrade Jyothi Basu Deha Dana Protsahaka Samastha, pledging their bodies to the Andhra Medical College (AMC).

The Samstha was formed in 2013, drawing inspiration from Communist leader Jyothi Basu, who had pledged his body for the benefit of medical science. Trust president and secretary M. Annapurna and V. Prabhavati said that the donors included 72-year-old Rangala Adinarayana.

They said that 13 bodies have been donated by the trust to the AMC so far. The trust has received 80 consent letters in the past and 20 more were received on Thursday. She called for greater awareness on organ donation, blood donation and eye donation among the public and said that the trust would conduct more programmes to sensitise the public in this regard.