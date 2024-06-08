World Oceans Day: beach cleaning drive organised at Adani Krishnapatnam Port

On the occasion of World Oceans Day, a beach cleaning drive was organised by Adani Krishnapatnam Port’s Marine Department, here on Saturday. As the chief guest, the port’s COO Rajan Babu emphasised working hard for the sustainable protection of marine life.

“Only when sea waters are clean, marine life will thrive in them, thus keeping it intact for future generations, who will know the value of the oceans. World Oceans Day has been rcongnised by the United Nations since June 8, 2008,” Mr. Rajan said.

Captain Rajita Garg, Captain Sahu, Ganesh Sharma, Venkatesh Bhaskaran, Mutyam Jaya Ram, Juneed, and other employees of various departments of the Krishnapatnam Port participated in this programme.