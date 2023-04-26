HamberMenu
World Malaria Day rally flagged off in Vijayawada

April 26, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Healthcare workers and staff of VMC taking out a rally marking World Malaria Day in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers and staff of VMC taking out a rally marking World Malaria Day in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao called upon the public to support the government’s efforts to control the spread of malaria.

Mr. Rao, along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, flagged off an awareness rally organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation from Old Government General Hospital on the occasion of World Malaria Day. ASHA workers, ANMs and other municipal and health department staff took part in the rally.

Mr. Rao said that the cooperation of every individual is required for the eradication of malaria and it should start with certain practices in every household.

He said every household should ensure that there is no stagnant water in their surroundings to control mosquito menace.

Mr. Rao also asked the officials of urban local bodies and panchayats to take up anti-larvae drives in their limits. Ms. Rayana Bhagyalakshmi asked officials to take up proactive initiatives and devise plans to act against the mosquito menace.

Health Department director Dr. V. Ramireddy, and District Medical and Health Officer Dr. M. Suhasini were present.

