World looking at Indian science and tech with admiration and expectations: A.P. Governor

Our research should be among the best in the world in all disciplines, says Harichandan

Science and technology are important for prosperity, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, citing the example of England becoming a world power because of the industrial revolution, U.S. a superpower, primarily because of its technology, be it in the field of transportation, agriculture, high-tech industry or medicine.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 88 th annual conference of the Indian Academy of Sciences, hosted by SRM University- A.P. campus, he said science and technology was all about innovation, discovery and research, about trying new things, taking up experimentation and achieving scientific and technological breakthroughs. “It is not only about doing things that nobody else has ever done before, but also about improving the quality of life through such advancements in science and technology,” he said.

“The world today is looking at India with admiration and expectations that we will contribute to solving global issues plaguing mankind, such as clean energy, water remediation, clean environment and sustainable growth,” he said, adding “this is within our reach, only that our research should be among the best in the world in all disciplines ranging from basic sciences, engineering and humanities.”

Mr. Harichandan said the societal expectations from science and technology were increasing and that the scientific community had the responsibility to keep up with the expectations. “I hope you will all agree with me on the need to make science and technology in India more vibrant,” he said.

Referring to the science and technology exhibition organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) showcasing rockets and satellites developed by ISRO in the past few decades on the university campus, he urged the students to draw inspiration from the event and opt for a career in the field of science and technology.

The university Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao, Registrar R. Premkumar and others were present on the occasion.