ADVERTISEMENT

World Laughter Day celebrated in city

May 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The members conducted an awareness programme too. Laughing Club founder T. Venkata Hanumanth Rao said that laughter helps people keep diseases at bay and reduces stress and anxiety.

Tharun Boda

Members of Vijayawada Walkers Association and Laughing Club celebrating World Laughter Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Members of the Vijayawada Walkers Association and Laughing Club celebrated World Laughter Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

The members conducted an awareness programme too. Laughing Club founder T. Venkata Hanumanth Rao said that laughter helps people keep diseases at bay and reduces stress and anxiety. He said walkers should practise laughing as part of their daily routine. Initially, laughing clubs were mocked by many people but thousands of laughing clubs have been formed over the years after the benefits of laughing are realised, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US