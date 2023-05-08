World Laughter Day celebrated in city

May 08, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Members of the Vijayawada Walkers Association and Laughing Club celebrated World Laughter Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

The members conducted an awareness programme too. Laughing Club founder T. Venkata Hanumanth Rao said that laughter helps people keep diseases at bay and reduces stress and anxiety. He said walkers should practise laughing as part of their daily routine. Initially, laughing clubs were mocked by many people but thousands of laughing clubs have been formed over the years after the benefits of laughing are realised, he said.