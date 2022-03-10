World Kidney Day observed at Manipal Hospitals

‘10% of country’s adult population suffers from CKDs’

Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada has successfully conducted 54 kidney transplantations ever since the Urology Department was started in 2014.

In a press conference held on the occasion of World Kidney Day, Manipal Hospitals consultant nephrologist and kidney transplant physician Dr. A.V.S.S.N. Sridhar said that 10% of the adult population in India suffers from chronic kidney diseases (CKDs) leading to about 20,000 new dialysis cases every year.

He said that out of the total transplants conducted in the hospital, 36 were through live donors and 18 were through cadaveric donors with a 100% success rate.

He said the hospital has a Tarcolimus blood level estimation facility, the only such facility in the State. Manipal is also the first hospital to undertake dual kidney transplantation in the State, Dr. Sridhar said.

Consultant urologist and kidney transplant surgeon Dr. Ravi Shankar Ganji said that awareness on the treatments available for kidney diseases is important as there are many advanced treatment facilities now.

Hospital director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said that improved accessibility can help avoid the onset and progression of kidney diseases. Maintaining kidney health is critical to overall health and well-being, he said. The hospital felicitated persons who underwent kidney transplantation five years ago.