March 09, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nephrologists, on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday, underlined the need for awareness about kidney-related ailments as many were falling victim to chronic kidney diseases.

Manipal Hospitals consultant nephrologist Dr. A.V.S.S.N. Sridhar, at a programme held at the hospital, said maintaining kidney health was critical for overall health and well-being. “It is imperative to create and raise the level of awareness among people about kidney health and care. Improved accessibility to kidney care can help avoid the onset and progression of kidney diseases,” he said.

Speaking at an awareness programme held by Svara Hospital in the city, nephrologist Dr. G. Anvesh said that as per reports, about 10% of the world population and half of the people aged above 65 suffered from kidney-related issues.

Kidney problems might arise due to diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and heart diseases. People with such ailments should look for symptoms such as swelling in the feet, fatigue, loss of appetite and others, he said.

Taking part in an awareness programme, AP Vaidya Vidhan Parishad commissioner Dr. Vinod Kumar said the health department conducted various campaigns to spread awareness on kidney health among the public.

NTR Collector S. Dilli Rao said drinking sufficient amounts of water was necessary to keep kidneys healthy.