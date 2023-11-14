World Diabetes Day: Experts explain the nuances of insulin usage

November 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KURNOOL/TIRUPATI

A special education programme for nurses was organised on the occasion of ‘World Diabetes Day’ at Kurnool Medical College (KMC) on Tuesday.

Underscoring the pivotal role of nurses in treating diabetes and the need to educate them on the latest editions and variants of insulin, P. Srinivasulu, professor and head of endocrinology, it is imperative that the nurses are effectively trained on how and where to inject insulin as well as the detrimental impact of choosing the incorrect place for injection, for instance, the likelihood of fat deposits under the skin.

As many as 500 nurses pursuing B.Sc, M.Sc and General Nursing attended the event and a demonstration was conducted, followed by a Q&A session. KMC Principal P. Sudhakar and GGH Superintendent V. Venkataranga Reddy took part in the event.

SVIMS follows suit

At a similar event conducted at SVIMS Tirupati, Director and Vice-Chancellor R.V. Kumar allayed misapprehensions on diabetes and called upon timely consultation to nip the disorder in the budding stage. He also clarified insulin was not the last stage intervention in tackling diabetes, as believed by some. “There are instances of people taking insulin having lived for 40-50 years more,” Dr. Kumar explained.

Nephrology head Ram, endocrinology head Alok Sachan, professors Sujith Kumar (community medicine), V. Vanajakshamma (cardiology), Nanda Gopal (neurology) and Sri Lalitha (ophthalmology) took part in the event.