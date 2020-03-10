World-class 18-hole golf course, resorts on beachfront near Vizag mooted

Santosh Patnaik

10 March 2020 01:52 IST

State has 970-km long coastline, the second largest after Gujarat

An investor and designer of international repute has come forward with the proposal to develop an 18-hole golf course and resorts on the beachfront somewhere between Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam along with a resorts to promote adventure and ecotourism in the State.

The proposal caught the imagination of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Pravin Kumar during an investors and stakeholders’ meeting to discuss the draft tourism policy and suggestions if any to be incorporated in the government’s approach to develop tourist spots.

Andhra Pradesh has 970-km long coastline, the second largest after Gujarat. Despite its huge potential, the facilities available for the tourists are woefully inadequate due to Coastal Regulation Zone and other restrictions.

“We want 125 acres for developing an 18-hole world-class golf course, the first of its kind in the country and eco-friendly cottages along with apartments for living of senior citizens with some infrastructure to play water sports,” Vincent Pinto, Director, Site Master Planning & Golf Course Design, Pacific Coast Design, has told The Hindu.

He said they would be needing 125 acres for the golf course and 50 acres for resorts and other facilities without tampering with the curbs imposed under the Coastal Regulation Zone. He said as per their preliminary assessment, Visakhapatnam had tremendous potential.

Mr. Pinto, whose firm had international experience in developing golf courses, said they were yet to work out the investment pattern as their proposal was at nascent stage. He said the project would also help in creation of oxygen and stopping soil erosion.

When contacted, Mr. Pravin Kumar, who is also CEO of AP Tourism Authority, said in the new tourism policy they had laid emphasis on developing waters sports, adventure tourism, temple tourism and ecotourism besides encouraging investments by private parties to attract tourists interested to see 40 famous Buddhist sites located across the State.