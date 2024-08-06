ADVERTISEMENT

World Breastfeeding Week rally organised in Anantapur

Published - August 06, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Breastfeeding increases the child’s immune system and helps prevent any kind of life-threatening disease, says the District Medical and Health Officer 

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the World Breastfeeding Week, a rally was organised to the statue of Telugu Thalli from the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) E.B. Devi, Hospital Superintendent Venkateswara Rao, Medical College Principal Manikya Rao, Resident Medical Officer Hemalatha, and ICDS Project Director Sridevi attended the rally, along with medical, paramedical staff and nursing students.

The DMHO said that that every mother should breastfeed their children within an hour even after weaning. Breastfeeding increases the child’s immune system and helps prevent any kind of life-threatening disease, she said, adding that from six months to two years, complementary food should be given along with breast milk.

The field staff of the Medical and Health Department were urged to organise awareness programmes in every village. The medical officers also administered an oath among the participants to spread awareness about the importance of breastfeeding among the public.

