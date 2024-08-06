GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Breastfeeding Week rally organised in Anantapur

Breastfeeding increases the child’s immune system and helps prevent any kind of life-threatening disease, says the District Medical and Health Officer 

Published - August 06, 2024 07:36 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the World Breastfeeding Week, a rally was organised to the statue of Telugu Thalli from the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Tuesday.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) E.B. Devi, Hospital Superintendent Venkateswara Rao, Medical College Principal Manikya Rao, Resident Medical Officer Hemalatha, and ICDS Project Director Sridevi attended the rally, along with medical, paramedical staff and nursing students.

The DMHO said that that every mother should breastfeed their children within an hour even after weaning. Breastfeeding increases the child’s immune system and helps prevent any kind of life-threatening disease, she said, adding that from six months to two years, complementary food should be given along with breast milk.

The field staff of the Medical and Health Department were urged to organise awareness programmes in every village. The medical officers also administered an oath among the participants to spread awareness about the importance of breastfeeding among the public.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.