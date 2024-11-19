 />
World Bank team visits government schools to assess education standards, policies

Team interacts with teaching staff and students, appreciates the efforts invested by the State to enhance the quality of education in government schools

Published - November 19, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
Members of a World Bank team with students of Model Foundation School at Davajigudem in Krishna district on Tuesday.

A delegation of World Bank (WB) representatives visited Sri Anne Seetharamaiah Zilla Parishad High School in Atkuru village of Unguturu mandal and Model Foundation School at Davajigudem in Krishna district on Tuesday, November 19.

Led by the Samagra Shiksha’s State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao, the team members went around these educational institutions and interacted with the teaching staff and students in the classrooms as part of an assessment of the State’s educational policies, learning methodologies, creativity and the overall standards of education, besides the functioning of the School Management Committees.

Assessing the classroom environment, they enquired about the teaching methods employed by teachers in the classroom.

Officials of the Samagra Shiksha said the team members appreciated the efforts invested by the State government to enhance the quality of education.

At the Model Foundation School in Davajigudem village of Gannavaram mandal, Mr. Srinivasa Rao interacted with students and engaged them in an animated participatory activity.

The WB delegation was represented by Cristelle Kouame (Task team leader), Keiko Inoue (South Asia representative), Junko Onishi (Lead Social Protection Specialist of Human Development Programme Leader, India) D.H.C. Aturupane (Lead Economist), Karthik Pentel (Senior Educational Specialist), Tracy Wilichowski and Deepa Balakrishnan (Senior Environmental Specialists), Tanuj Mathur (Senior Financial Management Specialist) and Priyanka Sahu (Consultant).

The Samagra Shiksha wing officials who accompanied the team included Joint Director for ‘Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyathu’ M. Ramalingam, Additional Director K. Nageswara Rao, AP State Council of Educational Research and Technology (SCERT) Director M.V. Krishna Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EPWIDC) Managing Director Diwan Reddy, Krishna District Education Officer Rama Rao and others.

