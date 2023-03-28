World Bank team appreciates Nadu-Nedu in School education

March 28, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VENIGANDLA (GUNTUR)

Stating that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to transforming the education sector through the programme Nadu-Nedu, Auguste Tano Kouamé, World Bank country director for India expressed happiness to support the education system in the State through the Bank’s financial assistance.

Mr. Auguste, along with a delegation from the World Bank, visited a government-run ZPH School at Venigandla village in Kakani Mandal, near Guntur, on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he interacted with the students, faculty members, management and school parent committee in the presence of Guntur District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and officials from the Department of School Education. The World Bank team also visited the science laboratory, kitchen, washrooms, playground, conference hall and other places in the school and expressed satisfaction that all the infrastructure facilities were of national standards.

Addressing the media, Mr. Auguste said Andhra Pradesh had focussed on encouraging human capital, providing services in health and education. “I saw a strong commitment in the staff at a health centre, which I visited earlier. Same commitment is there among the teaching faculty, management staff here in this school,” he said.

The World Bank is supporting these two sectors, including health and education. Mr. Auguste appreciated both the health and education departments for their efforts in improving the infrastructure and providing best services.

He said, “I saw that the majority of the students in the school are committed to learning. They are very bright and will have a great future if they continue to enjoy learning. The Nadu-Nedu programme of the State government is transforming to facilitate learning. A student, with whom I interacted during lunch break, expressed her happiness to have a mid-day meal here offered by the government. The management is cooking and serving quality food to the students. It is very much encouraging to see. And, we are - World Bank - happy to be patrons of these two sectors in Andhra Pradesh.”