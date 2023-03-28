World Bank official visits village health clinic, RBK at Vanukuru

March 28, 2023 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

World Bank country director for the Republic of Turkey Auguste Tano Kouame, along with Health Commissioner J. Nivas and Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha, visited the Ayushman Bharat Wellness Dr. YSR Village Health Clinic Centre and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) at Vanukuru village of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district on Monday.

Mr. Kouame interacted with the staff and visitors at the village health clinic. He was later explained about the village volunteers, ASHA workers, ANMs, mid-level healthcare providers (MLHPs) and others associated with the health clinics. Mr. Tano Kouame also interacted with farmers at the RBK.

Agriculture Joint Director Sridhar, District Medical and Health Officer G. Geethabhai, Grama Sachivalayams and Ward Sachivalayams Joint Commissioner Vikas Marmat and others were present on the occasion.