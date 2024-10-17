World Bank might release funds for development of Amaravati before December-end: Narayana 

Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana said the process of mobilising ₹15,000 crore from the World Bank (WB) for development of the capital city Amaravati was in the final stages and the fund release was likely to start in the next couple of months. The State government was holding discussions with a WB team on environmental and social impact issues at the moment.

The Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) would invite tenders for all pending works in the capital, including the construction of the Legislature Complex and High Court, by the end of January. The works were targeted to be completed in one to two-and-a-half years, he stated.

Briefing mediapersons about the CRDA meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Narayana said the idea of bringing the Singapore Government back to assist the State in building the capital city has not been pursued afresh as issues related to old contracts were yet to be sorted out.

Mr. Naidu, who was the chairman of CRDA, was looking into the matter by duly keeping in mind the fallout of the trouble caused to the Singaporeans by the YSR Congress Party Government.

As far as the flood threat posed by Krishna river was concerned, tenders for works related to Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu would be called by the end of November.

The TDP government had awarded the design contract to Dutch consultants in 2014-19 for coming up with a flood containment plan, which comprises the construction of six reservoirs and two pumping stations at Vaikuntapuram and Undavalli.

The CRDA meeting resolved to call tenders for completing the infrastructure works like drinking water and club house facilities in the apartments built in 18 towers, at an estimated cost of Rs.524 crore in about three days.

Similarly, pending works on the G+7 building at Rayapudi, which would have head offices of the CRDA, Amaravati Development Corporation and the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, would be resumed soon at a cost of ₹160 crore.

Steps were taken for connecting five trunk roads (E-5, E-7, E-9, E-11 and E-13) to the NH-16 and E-11 and E-13 would be the first to be linked. The Outer and Inner Ring Roads would have two iconic bridges each. Some minor modifications might be made in the capital city designs given by Foster + Partners, the Minister added.

