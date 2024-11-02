ADVERTISEMENT

Amaravati development: World Bank, ADB executives obtain stakeholder views

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Multi-stakeholder consultation programme held as part of Amaravati capital city development program

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) held a ‘multi - stakeholder consultation workshop on environment and social systems assessment’ as part of the Amaravati capital city development program at Thullur in Guntur district on Saturday. 

It was attended by a large number of farmers, farm labourers, landless poor, women, industrialists and representatives of non-government organisations. 

While CRDA Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar presided over the event, World Bank (WB) senior executives Warren Paul Mayes, Gerald Paul Olivier, Sudip Mozumder, Sona Thakur, Bayana Venkat Rao, Joseph Ase Akpokodje, Ranjan Verma and Damanjit Singh Minhas and Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Pravash Kumar Mishra, Harshvardhan Singh and Jomcy Mathew elicited the views of the participants.

They appealed to the WB and ADB’s executives to disburse the promised financial assistance for the development of Amaravati as soon as possible and duly address the livelihood issues. 

Mr. Bhaskar said the WB and ADB have agreed to release the first and second instalment of its loan before December 17. A high-level meeting in this regard was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 11.

Guntur District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and CRDA Additional Commissioners G.S.S. Praveen Chand and M. Naveen were among those present.

