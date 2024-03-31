World Autism Awareness Day event held in Tirupati

March 31, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Speakers at the ‘World Autism Awareness Day’ event in Tirupati on Sunday, called for mass awareness around the developmental disability and emphasised the need to care for children with autism.

Organised by ‘Play to Learn’, a centre for rehabilitation, the event was marked by a ‘2K Marathon’ from Garuda Circle in Alipiri, which saw 400 participants, primarily children. Telugu actor T. Sriram, who also participated, called for more such events to spread awareness on the disorder.

SBB Medicare Chairman K.V. Choudary, Edify educational group Chairman P. Praneeth, Sara Hospital Managing Director C. Ranadhir Raju, and Subhamasthu Shopping Mall Managing Director Venkata Ravikumar flagged off the event and took part in the rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.