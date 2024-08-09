World Adivasi Day: Chandrababu Naidu promises steps to ensure ‘zero poverty’ among tribals in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that his government will take steps for comprehensive development of tribal people in the State in the next five years.

“The State government will focus on the tribal welfare schemes and programmes, which were either discontinued, or watered down during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) term,” Mr. Naidu said while participating in the World Adivasi Day celebrations in Vijayawada on August 9 (Friday).

“The national per capita income is ₹1.72 lakh. In Andhra Pradesh, the per capita income is ₹2.20 lakh. But, the per capita income of the tribal people is a mere ₹1.20 lakh,” Mr. Naidu said, while underscoring the need for their development.

A comprehensive policy that would ensure basic facilities in each tribal household would be prepared. The government would chalk out plans to achieve “zero poverty” among the tribals and improve their living standards, the Chief Minister said.

“Thrust will be on creating infrastructure and providing safe drinking water, education and healthcare,” he said.

‘Chaitanyam 2.0’

“I had launched ‘Chaitanyam’ in the combined Andhra Pradesh for the development of tribals. We are kick-startingg ‘Chaitanyam 2.0’ now,” he added.

Stating that the State government recently announced a Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts, Mr. Naidu said free coaching centres would be established to impart training to the tribal candidates who would appear for the DSC. Study circles would also be opened in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, he said.

Power supply, toilets and safe drinking water were a distant dream in some tribal villages. Drinking water facilities would be provided in 16,816 villages. Every household would have water connection. Roads would be constructed in 2,191 tribal villages soon, the Chief Minister said.

Three important roads in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Manyam districts would be completed at at a cost of ₹50 crore. Tourism would be promoted in Paderu Agency with an estimated cost of ₹10 crore, he added.

Paderu medical college would be completed with ₹500 crore. A museum would be set up at Lambasingi in memory of the freedom fighters. he added.

Minister for Women, Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani was among others present.

