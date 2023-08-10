ADVERTISEMENT

‘Govt. according highest priority to tribal welfare’

August 10, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

World Adivasi Day celebrated in a grand manner at Ambedkar Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Tribal Welfare Gurukul taking part in World Adivasi Day celebrations, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

World Adivasi Day celebrations were organised in a grand manner at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnuvardhan said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the all-round development of tribals in the State.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a ray of hope for tribals. The government is striving for the welfare of tribals, and is according top priority for their social development,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party has sent seven tribal persons to the State Assembly and one to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. They are raising issues of tribals in the legislatures. The previous government ignored the problems of tribals in A. Konduru thanda. The YSRCP government laid focus on the health of tribals there and opened health centres. Dialysis centres were also opened. The government took up the task of diverting water of the Krishna and providing drinking water from Mylavaram reservoir to tribal thandas,” he said.

VMC deputy mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy, Jain Corporation chairman Manoj Kothari, Viswa Brahmin Corporation chairman T. Srikanth, District Tribal Welfare Officer M. Rukmangadaiah, corporator Kutula and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US