‘Govt. according highest priority to tribal welfare’

August 10, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

World Adivasi Day celebrations were organised in a grand manner at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnuvardhan said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the all-round development of tribals in the State.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is a ray of hope for tribals. The government is striving for the welfare of tribals, and is according top priority for their social development,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said.

“The party has sent seven tribal persons to the State Assembly and one to the Lok Sabha in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. They are raising issues of tribals in the legislatures. The previous government ignored the problems of tribals in A. Konduru thanda. The YSRCP government laid focus on the health of tribals there and opened health centres. Dialysis centres were also opened. The government took up the task of diverting water of the Krishna and providing drinking water from Mylavaram reservoir to tribal thandas,” he said.

VMC deputy mayors Bellam Durga, Avuthu Sri Sailaja Reddy, Jain Corporation chairman Manoj Kothari, Viswa Brahmin Corporation chairman T. Srikanth, District Tribal Welfare Officer M. Rukmangadaiah, corporator Kutula and others were present.